Northrop Grumman Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

NOC stock opened at $462.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.29. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $60,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

