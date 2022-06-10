Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

GL opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.63.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,382 shares of company stock worth $4,710,382. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

