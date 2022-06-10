FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

