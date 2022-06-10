Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Unum Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

