FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Alcoa stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $317,854,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

