Brokers Set Expectations for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $13.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCC. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

HCC stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 224,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.