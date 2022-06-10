NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

NXE opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.51.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

