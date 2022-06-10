Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issued By KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Commercial Metals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

