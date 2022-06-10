Parsons Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Parsons in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,473,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parsons by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after buying an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

