Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €2.10 to €1.90. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Air France-KLM traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 28593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €1.10 ($1.18) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

