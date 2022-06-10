Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 90032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 20 to SEK 23 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

