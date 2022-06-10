Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.97 ($0.75), with a volume of 81018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.75%.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

