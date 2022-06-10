Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as low as $182.40 and last traded at $183.65. 4,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 918,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.54.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 203.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after acquiring an additional 529,066 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 578.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $222.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

