Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 11.6% on Insider Selling

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.41 and last traded at $67.57. 6,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 466,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Specifically, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $235,897.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,333.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,615. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

