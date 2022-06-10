O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price Up 4.8% After Analyst Upgrade

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. O-I Glass traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 5,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,237,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.