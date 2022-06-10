Scotiabank Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.78.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.12. The company has a market cap of C$47.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4600011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

