Scotiabank Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.78.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$71.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.12. The company has a market cap of C$47.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
