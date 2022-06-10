Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $37.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Smartsheet shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 16,759 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $100,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,817,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

