Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.60, but opened at $48.40. Campbell Soup shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 33,798 shares traded.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after buying an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

About Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

