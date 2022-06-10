Haywood Securities Downgrades Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) to Hold

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$0.60 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.80. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$163.69 million and a PE ratio of 41.11. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$2.55.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

