NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 27,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,875,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Specifically, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,777,277 shares of company stock valued at $82,893,577. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

