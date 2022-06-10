Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised shares of Nevada Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE NCU opened at C$0.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm has a market cap of C$163.69 million and a P/E ratio of 41.11.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.