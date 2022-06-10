Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $6.09. Torrid shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,505 shares.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.41.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

