Scotiabank Lowers MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Hold

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

TSE:MEG opened at C$24.01 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62.

In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,794.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,463.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.