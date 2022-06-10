Scotiabank Increases International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$17.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Petroleum from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:IPCO opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

