Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) to Sell

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

NCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday.

NCU opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$163.69 million and a PE ratio of 41.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

