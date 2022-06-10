Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Up 2% After Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $32.00. The company traded as high as $34.81 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 6,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,268,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,092 shares of company stock valued at $648,013 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

