BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 266.3% in the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

