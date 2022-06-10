Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.74. Couchbase shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 9,273 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

