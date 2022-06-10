Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.28.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$119,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,506. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,500.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

