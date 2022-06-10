Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 9.4% on Earnings Beat

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 1,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

