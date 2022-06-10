Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 9.4% on Earnings Beat

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 1,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.
The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.
AVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37.
About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
