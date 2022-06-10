Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 10153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Specifically, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $425,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,939,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,574,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.