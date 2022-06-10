Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCBU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $20,170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $18,152,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $13,112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $10,692,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $10,085,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

