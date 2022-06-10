Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 13th (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Pearl Holdings Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Pearl Holdings Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

