PepGen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEPG) Quiet Period Will End on June 15th

PepGen’s (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 15th. PepGen had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $108,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During PepGen’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PepGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $11.15 on Friday. PepGen has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

