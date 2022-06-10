Burtech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Burtech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Burtech Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BRKHU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKHU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

