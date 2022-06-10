Austin Gold Corp.’s (NYSE:AUST) Quiet Period Set To End on June 13th

Austin Gold’s (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Austin Gold had issued 3,265,000 shares in its IPO on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $13,060,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Austin Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUST opened at 1.75 on Friday. Austin Gold has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration of mineral property interests in Nevada. Its principal property the Kelly Creek Project comprises options and leases covering 136.8 km2 consisting of a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

