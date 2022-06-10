Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.88, but opened at $96.47. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.