Alpha Star Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 13th

Alpha Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 13th. Alpha Star Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ALSAU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,935,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,108,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

