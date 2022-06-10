Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.38, but opened at $55.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 15,289 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.