Ahren Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 13th (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Ahren Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 13th. Ahren Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AHRNU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

