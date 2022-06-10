Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 13th

Swiftmerge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 13th. Swiftmerge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPU opened at $9.86 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCPU. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,960,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

