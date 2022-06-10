Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Buy

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.05.

TSE ERF opened at C$22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.40.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.4199998 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

