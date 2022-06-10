Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.24.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$30.70 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.23 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,761,257.95. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,369.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,193.59. Insiders have sold a total of 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 in the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

