Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Buys 60 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £102 ($127.82).
Anna Cross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross bought 66 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).
Shares of BARC opened at GBX 165.92 ($2.08) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.06. The stock has a market cap of £27.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.
Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
