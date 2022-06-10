Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Anna Cross Buys 60 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) insider Anna Cross bought 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £102 ($127.82).

Anna Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Anna Cross bought 66 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,900 ($124.06).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 165.92 ($2.08) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.06. The stock has a market cap of £27.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.98).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

