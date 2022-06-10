Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$156.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.31.

TSE:BMO opened at C$134.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$87.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$141.88.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4799992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

