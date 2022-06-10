Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$91.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$88.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$84.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.94. The stock has a market cap of C$97.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.0799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,003,136.10. Insiders have sold 270,197 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,511 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

