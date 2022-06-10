Scotiabank Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.50

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.06.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.95. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.27 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

