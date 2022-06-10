BMO Capital Markets Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.06.

Shares of CAE opened at C$32.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.27 and a 52 week high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

