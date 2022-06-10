DA Davidson Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$122.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from C$134.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.85.

DOO stock opened at C$85.50 on Tuesday. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$99.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.86.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

