Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lowered to “Hold” at Fundamental Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$84.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

Shares of BNS opened at C$83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.84 and a one year high of C$95.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

